UBS Group AG Buys 170,807 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,091,231 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,807 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.59% of Plains GP worth $6,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PAGP. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Plains GP in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the first quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Plains GP by 20.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.03% of the company’s stock.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Barclays downgraded Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

NYSE PAGP opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.38. Plains GP Holdings LP has a one year low of $3.04 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.91.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $7.28. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $8.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.22 billion. Research analysts predict that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 36.73%.

In other news, Director Greg L. Armstrong purchased 70,187 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.94 per share, with a total value of $1,118,780.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,745,812 shares in the company, valued at $27,828,243.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Sinnott acquired 125,000 shares of Plains GP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.49 per share, for a total transaction of $436,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 93,368 shares in the company, valued at $325,854.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 376,787 shares of company stock valued at $3,493,743 in the last ninety days. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

