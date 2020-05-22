UBS Group AG Buys 92,194 Shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE)

UBS Group AG boosted its stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD (NYSE:NIE) by 44.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 301,747 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,194 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD were worth $5,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the first quarter worth $66,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new stake in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD by 43.9% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 17,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period.

NYSE:NIE opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.69. AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD has a 12 month low of $14.62 and a 12 month high of $24.66.

About AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income FD

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

