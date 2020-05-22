UBS Group AG Cuts Stake in Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Co (NYSE:MSG) by 37.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Madison Square Garden worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MSG. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Madison Square Garden by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 2,157.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 1,040.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden by 163.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MSG opened at $169.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $257.63. Madison Square Garden Co has a twelve month low of $182.47 and a twelve month high of $316.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of -164.82 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital raised their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Madison Square Garden in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.60.

Madison Square Garden Profile

The Madison Square Garden Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in live sports and entertainment businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments, MSG Sports and MSG Entertainment. The MSG Sports segment owns and operates professional sports franchises; and promotes, produces, and/or presents an array of other live sporting events, including professional boxing, college basketball, college hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, esports, tennis, and college wrestling.

