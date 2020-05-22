UBS Group AG Cuts Stock Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 59.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 32,820 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of FactSet Research Systems worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 259.2% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 352 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 96.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.18.

Shares of FDS opened at $290.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $274.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.89. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.22 and a twelve month high of $310.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.02 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 58.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 10 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 28.80%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.86, for a total value of $440,233.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,339.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total value of $1,105,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,751.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,508 shares of company stock worth $11,533,127. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

