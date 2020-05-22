UBS Group AG Decreases Stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,671 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.25% of BEST worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Wealthspire Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. 25.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $5.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. BEST Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.01 and a 1 year high of $6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BEST shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of BEST in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of BEST from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.05.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

