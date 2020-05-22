UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 130,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74,049 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.17% of AGCO worth $6,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AGCO. James Investment Research Inc. increased its holdings in AGCO by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in AGCO by 471.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 24,898 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in AGCO by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in AGCO in the 1st quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in AGCO by 44.8% in the 4th quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $51.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.73. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.10.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. AGCO had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of AGCO in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

