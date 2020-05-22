UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 299,582 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of Juniper Networks worth $5,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Juniper Networks by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,339,391 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $131,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,712,791 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,132,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,136,000. AO Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,601,934 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $187,236,000 after buying an additional 648,860 shares in the last quarter. 91.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

NYSE:JNPR opened at $23.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.94. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $27.57.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 66.12%.

In other news, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 22,587 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $542,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Juniper Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Juniper Networks from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.59.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.