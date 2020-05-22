UBS Group AG Grows Holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 36.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 738,497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 198,476 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.20% of SLM worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in SLM in the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SLM by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,102 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 12,770 shares in the last quarter. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM opened at $7.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.47. SLM Corp has a 52-week low of $5.60 and a 52-week high of $12.32.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $400.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.70 million. SLM had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 29.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. SLM’s payout ratio is presently 9.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SLM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

