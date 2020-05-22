UBS Group AG Grows Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 4.02% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 16.7% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $363,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 14,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Shares of PTF stock opened at $86.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.51 and a 200 day moving average of $76.22. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $36.25 and a 52 week high of $88.90.

About Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

