UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 88,221 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 22,056 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.37% of AeroVironment worth $5,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of AeroVironment by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,627 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of AeroVironment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.80.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $64.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.73, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $72.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 6.48.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $61.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.83 million. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 9.15%. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company offers unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

