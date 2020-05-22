UBS Group AG Grows Stock Holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) by 149.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 234,444 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.11% of Bausch Health Companies worth $6,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 5,071.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Christina Ackermann acquired 4,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.25 per share, with a total value of $80,117.50. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 87,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,592,221.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Paulson acquired 2,041,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $35,411,974.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 3,680,446 shares of company stock valued at $61,478,451. Insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BHC. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE BHC opened at $18.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.39, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.75. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $11.15 and a 12 month high of $31.97.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 84.58% and a negative net margin of 21.96%. Bausch Health Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

