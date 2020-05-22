UBS Group AG Has $5.68 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

UBS Group AG cut its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,692 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.71% of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,875,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,811,000 after buying an additional 4,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $546,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,064,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

BBH opened at $157.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.45. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.03 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

