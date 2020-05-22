UBS Group AG Has $5.77 Million Stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) by 49.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 172,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,333 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 1.80% of Invesco KBW Bank ETF worth $5,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBWB. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 475,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,682,000 after buying an additional 104,414 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 233,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,478,000 after buying an additional 57,598 shares during the period. Wharton Business Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,419,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,597,000 after buying an additional 52,864 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,248,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,947,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWB opened at $35.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.35. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 12-month low of $28.38 and a 12-month high of $59.14.

