UBS Group AG Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

UBS Group AG lessened its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 42.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,253 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26,076 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Insulet worth $5,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Insulet by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,245 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Insulet by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on PODD shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Insulet from $189.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $162.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

PODD stock opened at $195.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.41. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $103.26 and a 52 week high of $228.79. The company has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2,443.43 and a beta of 0.93.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Insulet had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, SVP Michael P. Spears sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.01, for a total transaction of $2,480,250.27. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,560 shares in the company, valued at $2,468,055.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Corinne H. Nevinny sold 796 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.54, for a total transaction of $155,649.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,117 shares in the company, valued at $805,038.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,914 shares of company stock worth $3,101,603 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

Read More: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.