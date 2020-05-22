UBS Group AG Has $5.84 Million Stake in LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH)

UBS Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of LGI Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,067 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.51% of LGI Homes worth $5,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of LGI Homes by 9.8% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 11.4% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 110,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,977,000 after buying an additional 11,250 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 37.0% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 18,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter worth approximately $427,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 147.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 56,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,543,000 after buying an additional 33,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LGIH shares. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub raised shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of LGI Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $102.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LGI Homes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $79.67 on Friday. LGI Homes Inc has a 52 week low of $33.00 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 14.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.51.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $454.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.39 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LGI Homes Inc will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of new homes in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, North Carolina, South Carolina, Colorado, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, and Nevada. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached homes and townhomes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name.

