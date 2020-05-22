UBS Group AG Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,625 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.01% of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 1,978.2% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSI opened at $68.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.48. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $44.68 and a 1 year high of $73.87.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

