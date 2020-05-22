UBS Group AG Has $6.01 Million Stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR) by 156.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,795 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,863 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 1.68% of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF worth $6,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 135,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 27,310 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 194,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SIVR opened at $17.00 on Friday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a one year low of $11.30 and a one year high of $19.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average is $16.10.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Company Profile

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

Featured Article: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.