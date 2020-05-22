UBS Group AG Has $6 Million Position in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD)

UBS Group AG lessened its holdings in Lithia Motors Inc (NYSE:LAD) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,469 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.31% of Lithia Motors worth $6,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 4,455 shares during the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Lithia Motors by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 255 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.15, for a total transaction of $30,383.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $160,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LAD opened at $118.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors Inc has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.38 and its 200 day moving average is $126.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lithia Motors Inc will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LAD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lithia Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

