UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL)

UBS Group AG trimmed its position in Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:DIAL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 1.96% of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF worth $5,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,993,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,813,508,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 428,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,917,000 after purchasing an additional 37,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIAL opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.31 and its 200 day moving average is $20.59. Columbia Diversified Fixed Income Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $21.72.

