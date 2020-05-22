UBS Group AG Lowers Position in Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC Inc (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 77.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 484,643 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,676,659 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.36% of Golub Capital BDC worth $6,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 672.0% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,619,942 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,888,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410,112 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,959,000. Cliffwater LLC boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 1,408,140 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $25,987,000 after acquiring an additional 856,971 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $9,539,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter worth $8,931,000. 43.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

In other news, Director Anita R. Rosenberg acquired 18,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.67 per share, for a total transaction of $289,895.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GBDC. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $11.50 price target (down from $13.50) on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $19.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine cut Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Golub Capital BDC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Golub Capital BDC stock opened at $11.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 0.52. Golub Capital BDC Inc has a 1-year low of $9.08 and a 1-year high of $19.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.76.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. The company had revenue of $75.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. Golub Capital BDC had a positive return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 96.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC Inc will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.17%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.94%.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.