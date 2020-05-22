UBS Group AG Purchases 48,730 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE)

UBS Group AG boosted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) by 59.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,730 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.23% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical worth $5,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,237,295 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $138,265,000 after purchasing an additional 865,865 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at $21,892,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,830,000 after acquiring an additional 225,200 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,547,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,089,000 after acquiring an additional 211,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 324.9% in the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 261,554 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,171,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

RARE stock opened at $70.63 on Friday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc has a twelve month low of $31.99 and a twelve month high of $76.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 2.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.68) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $36.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.74 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 348.78% and a negative return on equity of 60.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.82) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc will post -6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 1,875 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $121,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 2,461 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $174,731.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,329,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,061 shares of company stock worth $1,163,244 in the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on RARE. BidaskClub downgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.75.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.