UBS Group AG Raises Stock Holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS)

UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE:GOOS) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,982 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,045 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.24% of Canada Goose worth $5,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Canada Goose by 55.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,671,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,206 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $44,224,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Canada Goose by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,461,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Canada Goose during the fourth quarter worth about $24,779,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Canada Goose by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,520,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,843,000 after acquiring an additional 215,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.89% of the company’s stock.

GOOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Canada Goose from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Canada Goose from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Canada Goose from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.54.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $21.02 on Friday. Canada Goose Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $12.94 and a 1 year high of $51.71. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.44 and its 200-day moving average is $29.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.29.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

