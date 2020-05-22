UBS Group AG Sells 100,236 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

UBS Group AG reduced its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 670,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,236 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,243,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000.

BOE opened at $9.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $6.85 and a 1 year high of $11.25.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%.

About BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

