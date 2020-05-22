UBS Group AG Sells 10,667 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,667 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.40% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $51.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a twelve month low of $34.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day moving average is $52.38.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.