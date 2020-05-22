UBS Group AG Sells 14,063 Shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

UBS Group AG decreased its position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 14,063 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.58% of Gentherm worth $5,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THRM. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $541,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Gentherm in the fourth quarter worth $918,000. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 104,650 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,645,000 after acquiring an additional 51,980 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently commented on THRM. BidaskClub cut Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.50 target price on shares of Gentherm in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Gentherm from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Gentherm stock opened at $39.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Gentherm Inc has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.48 and its 200 day moving average is $41.20.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The auto parts company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $228.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.50 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 4.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Gentherm Inc will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gentherm Company Profile

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

