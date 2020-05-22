UBS Group AG Sells 314,640 Shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 83.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 314,640 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $5,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AJG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 115.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total value of $1,556,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,132,855.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AJG opened at $91.00 on Friday. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $65.09 and a one year high of $109.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.27 and a 200-day moving average of $91.82. The company has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.30.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

