UBS Group AG Sells 368,305 Shares of Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc (NYSE:ALLY) by 50.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 368,305 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Ally Financial worth $5,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALLY. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,801,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,634 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1,287.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 347.7% in the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 34,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 26,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $16.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.60. Ally Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 30th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 20.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Compass Point raised their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Nomura Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.73.

In other Ally Financial news, Director Mayree C. Clark acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.25 per share, with a total value of $213,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 65,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin W. Iv Hobbs acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.30 per share, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,021. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial Inc provides various financial products and services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

