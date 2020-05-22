UBS Group AG Sells 5,183 Shares of MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,183 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.18% of MGM Growth Properties worth $5,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 85,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after buying an additional 32,890 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $7,924,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 1st quarter worth about $4,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Andy H. Chien bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.80 per share, for a total transaction of $27,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 31,248 shares in the company, valued at $868,694.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Rietbrock sold 17,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $412,216.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 5,000 shares of company stock worth $127,635. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MGP shares. Citigroup raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. MGM Growth Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.81.

Shares of NYSE:MGP opened at $26.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.20. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a twelve month low of $11.43 and a twelve month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 14.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 80.55 and a beta of 0.70.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.66). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 0.33% and a net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $209.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

