UBS Group AG Sells 62,040 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,430 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 62,040 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.10% of Ciena worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,177,931,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,030,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,193,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,578,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after buying an additional 1,072,632 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ciena alerts:

In other Ciena news, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 1,632 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $59,976.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total value of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,481 shares of company stock worth $1,166,174 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners upped their target price on Ciena from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Ciena from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.55.

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $30.58 and a 52-week high of $53.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.