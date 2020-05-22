UBS Group AG Sells 63,190 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,190 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $5,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the 4th quarter valued at $1,642,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 64,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 20,994 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 45,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 43,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HPS stock opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.37. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 12 month low of $8.05 and a 12 month high of $20.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

