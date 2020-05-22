UBS Group AG Sells 81,164 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,164 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.05% of IDEX worth $5,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in IDEX by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after purchasing an additional 46,334 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after purchasing an additional 214,848 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after acquiring an additional 170,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after acquiring an additional 84,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IEX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Cowen upgraded shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $160.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IDEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.91.

NYSE IEX opened at $151.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $104.56 and a 12 month high of $178.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $149.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.83.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $594.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.77 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,200 shares of IDEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $352,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.