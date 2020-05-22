UBS Group AG Trims Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

UBS Group AG lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,515 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.09% of Generac worth $5,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GNRC. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 32,686 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.70, for a total value of $3,258,794.20. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,410,755. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,686 shares of company stock valued at $5,318,614. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $113.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $118.86.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $475.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.87 million. Generac had a return on equity of 32.73% and a net margin of 11.39%. Generac’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Generac from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. William Blair upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Generac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.88.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

