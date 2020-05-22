UBS Group Lowers Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to Sell

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) was downgraded by analysts at UBS Group to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $490.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $440.00 to $460.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $432.95.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $436.25 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $196.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.97. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $458.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $414.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 1,500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.88, for a total value of $655,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,961 shares of company stock worth $75,572,227 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Netflix by 770.4% in the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix by 176,141.7% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 21,149 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,843,000 after acquiring an additional 21,137 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,150,000. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,463,000. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

