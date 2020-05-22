UBS Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. HSBC set a GBX 425 ($5.59) target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 490 ($6.45) price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Commerzbank cut their price target on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 425 ($5.59) to GBX 400 ($5.26) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 473.13 ($6.22).

LON IAG opened at GBX 192.96 ($2.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 211.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 459.25. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a one year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a one year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

About International Consolidated Airlns Grp

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

