UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Whitbread (LON:WTB)

Whitbread (LON:WTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,990 ($39.33) to GBX 2,800 ($36.83) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Whitbread to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,200 ($55.25) in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Whitbread from GBX 2,690 ($35.39) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,722.50 ($48.97).

Shares of WTB opened at GBX 2,478.50 ($32.60) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,786.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,890.86. Whitbread has a twelve month low of GBX 1,805.50 ($23.75) and a twelve month high of GBX 5,194 ($68.32). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.17.

About Whitbread

Whitbread PLC operates hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. The company operates through two segments, Premier Inn and Costa. It operates approximately 785 hotels with 72,466 rooms in the United Kingdom, as well as hotels under the Premier Inn brand name; hotels under the hub by Premier Inn brand name in the United Kingdom; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater Grill, Bar+Block, and Table Table brands.

