UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AZN. Kepler Capital Markets raised their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 8,300 ($109.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DZ Bank raised their price objective on AstraZeneca from GBX 6,500 ($85.50) to GBX 7,300 ($96.03) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 9,500 ($124.97) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,000 ($78.93) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 8,168.89 ($107.46).

AZN opened at GBX 8,832 ($116.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $116.55 billion and a PE ratio of 76.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 8,002.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,538.64. AstraZeneca has a 52 week low of GBX 5,643 ($74.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 9,414.36 ($123.84).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

