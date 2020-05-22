Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Ultra Clean Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UCTT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,090,000 shares, a decrease of 6.4% from the April 30th total of 3,300,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 624,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UCTT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Ultra Clean from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.40.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $19.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.60. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $11.20 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $788.42 million, a P/E ratio of -658.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.68.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $320.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.60 million. Ultra Clean had a positive return on equity of 10.68% and a negative net margin of 0.05%. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 2,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $40,508.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 84,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,108. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joan Sterling sold 5,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.19, for a total transaction of $110,096.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,146.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 29,321 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 10,677 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 168.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 160,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after acquiring an additional 100,715 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 113.6% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 85,336 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 45,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 690.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 135,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

