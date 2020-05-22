UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.30.

UMH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Shares of UMH stock opened at $11.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $475.52 million, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $8.63 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.13.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 19.18% and a negative net margin of 16.68%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

In related news, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 7,730 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total value of $98,016.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,397,968.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Samuel A. Landy sold 9,555 shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $97,747.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 577,366 shares in the company, valued at $5,906,454.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 29,820 shares of company stock worth $341,769 and sold 18,085 shares worth $215,828. Company insiders own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 524,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,694,000 after buying an additional 35,927 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 169,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 15,842 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

