United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,508 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UPS. ING Groep NV grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 843.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 51,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 46,484 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 828.5% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,348,000. 56.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

NYSE:UPS traded down $1.29 on Friday, reaching $96.02. 359,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,711,576. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $125.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.94 and a 200-day moving average of $106.87.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.08). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 152.81%. The business had revenue of $18.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $121.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.32.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.