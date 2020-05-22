Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.13% of Universal Forest Products worth $3,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,362 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after buying an additional 50,777 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,300 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Universal Forest Products by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Universal Forest Products by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 159,961 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,630,000 after purchasing an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Forest Products alerts:

Shares of UFPI opened at $42.59 on Friday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.40.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 14.91%. Universal Forest Products’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Universal Forest Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

In other Universal Forest Products news, Director Michael G. Wooldridge acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.86 per share, for a total transaction of $46,860.00. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.