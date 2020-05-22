Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULH) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

Several research firms recently commented on ULH. Citigroup boosted their price target on Universal Logistics from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Universal Logistics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ULH traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Universal Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $27.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.62. The company has a market capitalization of $346.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.59.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $382.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 532,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 105,951 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 32.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 95,956 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 281,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,344,000 after purchasing an additional 152,510 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 7.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 246,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 19.7% during the first quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 205,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 33,761 shares during the last quarter. 28.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

Featured Article: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.