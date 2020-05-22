Universal Technical Institute’s (UTI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at B. Riley

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at B. Riley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $11.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 59.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTI. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Universal Technical Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Dougherty & Co initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.65.

NYSE UTI opened at $6.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.64. Universal Technical Institute has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $9.76. The company has a market cap of $215.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.07.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $82.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.60 million. Universal Technical Institute had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Universal Technical Institute in the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Universal Technical Institute Company Profile

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

