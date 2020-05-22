Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) Short Interest Update

Upland Software Inc (NASDAQ:UPLD) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,580,000 shares, a drop of 5.3% from the April 30th total of 3,780,000 shares. Currently, 17.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 320,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ UPLD opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average is $34.70. The stock has a market cap of $766.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. Upland Software has a twelve month low of $20.75 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.22. Upland Software had a negative net margin of 23.79% and a positive return on equity of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $68.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Upland Software will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UPLD shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Upland Software from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Upland Software from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Upland Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.75.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPLD. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 463.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 969 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the first quarter worth $55,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.90% of the company’s stock.

About Upland Software

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology (IT), process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing.

