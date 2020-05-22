Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Short Interest Update

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decrease of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 4,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 791,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days. Currently, 8.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $7.12 and a twelve month high of $17.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.53 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNDA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $52.00) on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improve the lives of patients. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ (tasimelteon), a product for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt (iloperidone), a product for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.