Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,948 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.12% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $23,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 122.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF stock opened at $185.79 on Friday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1 year low of $118.99 and a 1 year high of $205.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.24.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.