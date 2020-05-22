Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Update

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the April 30th total of 52,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VERO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Venus Concept in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

Shares of VERO stock opened at $2.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.43. Venus Concept has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.85.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.97). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 297.65% and a negative net margin of 116.24%. The company had revenue of $14.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Venus Concept will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venus Concept during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Inc operates as a medical aesthetic technology company worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-treatment platform to address the aesthetic procedures without surgery or downtime; Venus Legacy, an advanced device that resolves challenging face and body aesthetic needs; Venus Velocity, a diode laser for hair removal; Venus Fiore, which addresses internal vaginal health restoration, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis reduction; Venus Viva, a customizable skin resurfacing device that allows operator control of ablation and coagulation for resolving the appearance of mild to severe skin damage for various skin types; Venus Freeze Plus, an anti-aging system for non-invasive skin tightening; and Venus Bliss, a solution for the fat reduction category.

