Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $226.25.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Verisign from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Verisign from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.09, for a total transaction of $3,211,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,801,540.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Todd B. Strubbe sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.05, for a total transaction of $1,310,715.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 130,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,138,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,300 shares of company stock valued at $4,951,505. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Verisign by 675.0% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Verisign by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Verisign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Verisign by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Verisign by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 244 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ VRSN opened at $210.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 0.92. Verisign has a 12-month low of $148.77 and a 12-month high of $221.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $204.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.84.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $313.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.25 million. Verisign had a net margin of 63.33% and a negative return on equity of 54.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Verisign will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Verisign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

