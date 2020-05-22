Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) Shares Purchased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 224.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 391,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.25% of Vermilion Energy worth $1,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VET. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,123,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 381.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 260,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 206,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 13,792.3% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 189,352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 187,989 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 509,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,278,000 after purchasing an additional 159,269 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vermilion Energy by 57.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 292,001 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 106,422 shares during the period. 29.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VET stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $835.35 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.56. Vermilion Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $22.98.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $244.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 85.47%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy Inc will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Vermilion Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered Vermilion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Wood & Company reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.79.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

