Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) by 374.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,282,792 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,012,553 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Southwestern Energy worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 101.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,137,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 572,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,324,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,508,000 after purchasing an additional 367,390 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 526,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Conning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

SWN stock opened at $2.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Southwestern Energy has a 52-week low of $1.06 and a 52-week high of $3.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.59.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 8.56% and a negative net margin of 47.35%. The company had revenue of $592.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Southwestern Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered Southwestern Energy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $1.50 to $1.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Southwestern Energy from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $0.55 to $1.70 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwestern Energy from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Southwestern Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.88.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

