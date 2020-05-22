Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 31,469 Shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 338.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Crowdstrike were worth $2,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crowdstrike by 33.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crowdstrike during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 43.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Crowdstrike alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Crowdstrike from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Sunday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Crowdstrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (up from $53.00) on shares of Crowdstrike in a research note on Friday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.44.

In other news, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.41, for a total transaction of $1,128,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 1,349 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total transaction of $62,930.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,892.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,910,787 shares of company stock valued at $635,991,843 over the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.85. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion and a PE ratio of -63.97. Crowdstrike Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $31.95 and a 52-week high of $101.88.

Crowdstrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $152.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.80 million. Crowdstrike had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Crowdstrike Holdings Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for Crowdstrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crowdstrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.